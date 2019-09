Photo: Rainforest Action Network

Just breaking via Bloomberg.An anti-trust suit has been filed against big banks over ATM fees.



At first we thought this was exciting, but it now appears that this is a private suit, and not a DoJ action, which makes it a little less thrilling.

Wells Fargo, BofA, and JPMorgan have been named.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.