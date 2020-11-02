Anti-Trump PAC transports controversial billboards of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner from NYC to the president's Mar-a-Lago property

Noam Galai/Getty Images

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump PAC, has taken down two billboards featuring Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner appearing to make light of coronavirus death tolls.

The Trump family threatened to sue the group if it did not take down the billboards.

The PAC, which is made up of Republicans against President Donald Trump, has complied with the demands and transported these billboards via boat to the president’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

A Republican anti-Trump PAC has transported two giant billboards featuring Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kusher from Times Square to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Earlier this month, the Lincoln Project, a group founded by Republicans who are against President Donald Trump, unveiled the billboards in the centre of New York City.

The first ad showed a picture of Ivanka smiling and gesturing to two numbers representing the high coronavirus death tolls in both New York and the United States. New York at one point had been considered the coronavirus hotspot in the country. The country continues to surpass grim milestones, most recently reaching 230,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The second billboard showed Jared smiling and appearing to give a thumbs-up gesture along with the quote, “[New Yorkers] are going to suffer and that’s their problem.” Underneath the quote are dozens of body bags.

The Lincoln Project took down the billboards and shipped them off on a boat headed to Mar-a-Lago, according to the group’s co-founder, Ron Steslow.

.@jaredkushner and @IvankaTrump demanded we take the billboards down. They threatened to sue @ProjectLincoln for “enormous” sums. In honor of their demands, here is the boat we hired, on its way to Mar-A-Lago. And our digital billboard truck circling Trump Tower in NYC. pic.twitter.com/pZmqvRIrvL — Ron Steslow (@RonSteslow) October 30, 2020

A lawyer representing the Trump family reached out to the Lincoln Project after the Times Square billboards went viral. The lawyer told the PAC to take down the billboards “immediately” or face a lawsuit.

“I am writing concerning the false, malicious and defamatory ads that the Lincoln Project is displaying on billboards in Times Square,” attorney Marc Kasowitz wrote. “If these billboards are not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages.”

In response, the Lincoln Project tweeted out a copy of the letter, along with the caption, “Nuts!” and transported the billboards by boat to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

“@jaredkushner and @IvankaTrump demanded we take the billboards down,” Steslow said. “They threatened to sue @ProjectLincoln for ‘enormous’ sums.”

“In honour of their demands, here is the boat we hired, on its way to Mar-A-Lago. And our digital billboard truck circling Trump Tower in NYC,” he added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

