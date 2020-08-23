Claudia Conway is so furious that her mother, Kellyanne, is to speak at the RNC that she's 'officially pushing for emancipation' from her family

TikTok @datjerseygirl/Getty Images

Fifteen-year-old Claudia Conway, the daughter of George and Kellyanne Conway, has said in a Twitter thread that she is “pushing for emancipation” from her family.

“I’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life,” Conway wrote on Saturday night.

The 15-year-old has a very outspoken social media presence and has spent the last few months publicly feuding with her parents.

Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of Kellyanne and George Conway, has said on Twitter that she is “pushing for emancipation” from her family.

In the late hours of Saturday, the teenager took to Twitter to express her frustrations with her mother and father, announcing: “i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life.”

She goes on to share that her mother’s job as President Trump’s counselor has “ruined” her life and that she finds it “heartbreaking” that Kellyanne Conway “continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer.”

“it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen,” she added.

The 15-year-old’s latest criticism comes after she said she found out that her mother will be speaking at the upcoming Republican National Convention.

“i’m devasted that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare,” Conway wrote on Twitter.

She also took to TikTok to share her reaction to the news, posting a video of her open-mouthed and shocked with the caption: “just found out my mum is a speaker at the RNC…that’s it. I’m out. Running away phase 1 starts tomorrow at 7 am.”

Her father, George Conway, also did not escape criticism. He has recently been praised for his work as co-founder of the Republican anti-Trump group, the Lincoln Project.

“As for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. We just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. Stop ‘stanning’ him,” Conway tweeted.

The 15-year-old has a very outspoken social media presence and has spent the last few months publicly feuding with her parents, regularly mocking their conservative views. She has more than 255,000 followers on Twitter and 600,000 followers on TikTok.

Conway previously told Insider’s Connor Perrett that she’s an advocate for social justice and wants to use her platform “to inform people and spread love.”

“Growing up when your mum is Kellyanne Conway, it’s really really hard to disassociate yourself with that image because people look at me and are like ‘oh, that’s Kellyanne Conway’s daughter,’ she must love Trump,” Conway said at the time. “In reality, I really don’t.”

