Anti-Trump campaigners have spent more than $75 million on TV ads

A huge amount of time, effort, and more than $75 million in TV advertising has been poured into attempting to stop Donald Trump from becoming the Republican presidential candidate.

After rival Ted Cruz dropped out of the race on Tuesday, it looks like the campaigns may have failed in that objective. Trump is now the Republican party’s presumptive nominee.

The total amount anti-Trump campaigners spent on broadcast TV ads so far is $75,723,580, according according to data from Kantar Media’s Campaign Media Analysis Group, which we first spotted on CNN.

This figure does not include, digital, satellite, and cable TV ads. Campaigns which ran anti-Trump advertising include Conservative Solutions Pac, Our Principles PAC, and America Future Fund.

Conservative Solutions PAC, which supported Marco Rubio, is responsible for around one quarter of the spending on anti-Trump TV ads, according to the data.

Donald Trump managed to dominate the airwaves by earning a massive amount of free media coverage. The controversial billionaire has only spent $19 million on TV ads himself during the campaign so far, according to CNN.

