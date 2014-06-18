This brilliant lunch bag will gross out would-be sandwich thieves

Anti-theft lunch bags may seem ridiculous, but they could keep your lunch away from prying hands.

These $A6.30 bags were created by design company the., and disguise your sandwich or snack with tinted green patches in the plastic that make it look like mould is growing on both sides.

And though they seem childish, the green splotched bags are slowly building steam.One happy customerwrote on Perpetual Kidthat the bags are “THE most brilliant product ever made. We have a guy in our building that has been dubbed ‘The Hamburgler’ as he steals other people’s food out of the community fridges. Since I have been using these, my lunch has remained absolutely safe.”

And while most seem to be happy with their new sandwich bags, another reviewer points out that the only con would be if someone were cleaning out the fridge and threw away your sandwich or snack without looking closely.

Though these bags may be expensive at $A6.30 for 25, if they keep away nosy coworkers (or hungry classmates), perhaps its worth it.

