GASP! Anti-Tax King Grover Norquist Wants A Debt Deal That Raises Taxes

Grover Norquist — the head of Americans for Tax Reform and arguably the driving force behind Republican opposition to any and all new taxes — has given his stamp of approval to a deficit-reduction plan that would raise tax revenues.The plan, which would fund long-term middle class tax relief with as much as $1 trillion in new revenues raised by closing tax loopholes, hasn’t gained any GOP support — yet.



House Republicans have so far adamantly opposed any deal to reduce the deficit and raise the debt ceiling that includes new revenues. At the heart of their opposition is Norquist’s pledge not to raise taxes, which has been signed by nearly every Republican in Congress.

Norquist said Thursday that his plan doesn’t violate Americans for Tax Reform principles. Linking annual borrowing for a long-term middle class tax exemption with closed tax loopholes, his plan includes both tax reform and $700 billion in real deficit reduction, he said.

“You can’t trade a temporary tax cut for a permanent tax increase,” Norquist told the National Journal. “But if they’re both permanent or they’re both temporary, that works.”

