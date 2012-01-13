Anti-Tax Activist Admits To Having 'Drug fuelled Orgy With Corporate Income Taxes'

Michael Brendan Dougherty

Grover Norquist, the leader of Americans for Tax Reform, and the man who presents all candidates for public office with an anti-tax raise pledge, has cut a video for The Onion in which he admits to illicit affairs with various kinds of taxes. 

It gets the style of a scandal-admission press-conference almost perfectly. 

Grover Norquist: ‘I Engaged In A Week-Long Drug-Filled Orgy With Corporate Income Taxes’

