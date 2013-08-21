This Anti-'Stand Your Ground' PSA Reenacts The Trayvon Martin Shooting

The

Coalition to Stop Gun Violence released a harrowing anti-“Stand Your Ground” PSAthat reenacts what the group imagined happened

leading to Trayvon Martin’s death, complete with the 911 calls from Zimmerman and a witness playing in the background.

Following the sound of gunshots, a camera pans to show not one corpse, but dozens of hoodie-wearing bodies on the ground to represent the 26 states with “Stand Your Ground” laws in place.

The anti-gun group’s website reads, “Now you can provoke a fight, and if losing that fight, kill the person you attacked.”

The video has been viewed more than 22,000 times in the last day. Comments have been disabled on YouTube. Facebook commentary has been very mixed, with some people questioning whether the video exploits Martin’s death.

Watch the spot below and tell us what you think:

