Hey, Protesters, Want To Stay Popular? Throw The Jew-Haters In The River

Just as the Occupy Wall Street protest was starting to gain some momentum and support from mainstream Americans, we get some anti-Semitic bastard holding up a sign like this (see right):



That’s despicable.

It’s also utterly un-American. (Whoever this person is, he’s not a patriot.)

And, of course, it’s perfect fodder for anyone who wants to dismiss the protesters as a bunch of angry lazy malcontents who spend their lives sleeping in parks and airing their own personal grievances.

Given the speed with which people like this can undermine the whole protest movement, it’s certainly possible that that’s the real goal of the person holding up this sign. (And if so, he has found an effective way to do it.)

Many people who have spent time with the protesters say that these sentiments have been confined to a couple of individuals, who have quickly been shouted down by the group. And that’s encouraging. But if the rest of the protesters want to continue to be taken seriously, they should do more than shout these folks down. They should grab their signs, rip them up, and throw them in the river. And they should collectively issue a statement saying that they’re as appalled by this as everyone else.

As we’ve discussed, the protests are actually based on something that is worth bringing to everyone’s attention: The extreme inequality that has developed in this country in the past 30 years, as embodied by the super-high unemployment rate and super-high corporate profit margins.

But if the protesters want to obliterate any progress they’ve made in getting mainstream Americans to pay attention to this message, all they have to do is let more idiots hold up signs like this.

SEE ALSO: CHARTS: Here’s What The Protesters Are So Angry About…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.