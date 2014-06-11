Watch The Anti-Redskins Commercial That's Airing During Tonight's NBA Finals Game

The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation of California has made a “significant investment” to air a one-minute commercial during Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight lashing out against the Washington Redskins for its team name, The Washington Post reports.

The commercial, entitled “Proud to Be,” lists many names Native Americans are proud to call themselves, among them chief, patriot, mother, soldier, unyielding, struggling, and indomitable. The ad ends: “Native Americans call themselves many things. The one thing they don’t” — and immediately cuts to an extended image of a Washington football helmet.

The anti-Redskins ad originally aired online during the Superbowl, but will now broadcast in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Washington during tonight’s game. It already ran in Miami during the first two games of the Finals.

Watch the extended commercial here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Although there’s been increasing support for the Washington franchise to change its name — most recently 50 U.S. senators sent a letter to commissioner Roger Goodell urging him to do so. The franchise’s owner, Daniel Snyder, has vowed to never change the name and calls it “a badge of honour.” Goodell has repeatedly claimed the team name is not offensive to Native Americans, citing a decade-old poll.

Two weeks ago, the Redskins took to Twitter in response to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid voicing his support of the name change.

Tweet @SenatorReid to show your #RedskinsPride and tell him what the team means to you.

— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 29, 2014

Suffice it to say, the social media manoeuvre backfired horrendously:







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.