Some People Really Don't Like The Anti-Rape Clothing Line That's Raising Money On Indiegogo

Rape is a major concern for women.

Enter AR Wear, a new clothing company currently attempting to raise $US50,000 on crowdfunding site Indiegogo.

AR Clothing offers anti-rape wear such as underwear, running shorts, and travelling shorts for women.

The clothing claims to be indestructible around the waist, thighs, and crotch area. Only the woman can lock and unlock her clothes.

To date, the project has raised $US26,099 with just 19 days left.

It’s a great idea, in theory, but the advertising and marketing could use some work, PandoDaily reports.

Over the last few days, the company has received some backlash for their tagline.

“Their tagline: ‘A clothing line offering wearable protection for when things go wrong’ demonstrates the quite serious problems we have when discussing rape,” feminist writer Louise Pennington recently wrote on The Huffington Post. “Rather than naming rape for what it is, we obfuscate. Rape is not ‘something that goes wrong’. It is a crime with a clear perpetrator who chooses to rape. It isn’t an accident.”

I get where Pennington is coming from. Rape is never an accident.

If a man forcefully throws himself at a woman, it’s not her fault at all. It’s his fault for approaching her in the first place.

Here’s the promotional video for AR Wear:

