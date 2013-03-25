These Modern Anti-Rape PSAs All Blame The Victim

This ad was pulled after various complaints to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

When two high school football players were convicted of raping an intoxicated classmate in Steubenville, Ohio, — after sending pictures of the act to friends and posting about it on social media — a significant portion of the backlash was against the victim rather than her attackers.



Even CNN was criticised for empathizing with the two convicted rapists.

It might be the 21st century, but there’s still a tendency to blame the victim, be it for drinking or wearing a short skirt. The meme of targeting the violated as opposed to the violator has even made it into modern PSAs that are supposed to be anti-domestic violence.

We have collected eight recent ads that imply if a woman drinks or fails to cover up, then she is somehow asking for it.

The most headline-inducing recent example was when the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board released a series of posters showing a woman’s legs sprawled on a bathroom floor, underwear at her ankles, with the text, “See what happens when your friends drink too much?” They were later pulled.

We’ve also found a few anti-rape PSAs that get the message right, so there’s hope for progress.

