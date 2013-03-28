An Oregon College Student's YouTube Video On Date Rape Is Going Viral

An Oregon college student’s date rape video made in response to the Steubenville, Ohio case is going viral, The New York Daily News reports.



The video, “A Needed Response,” shows exactly how a guy should respond when he encounters a woman who’s had too much to drink. It currently has 1.4 million views on YouTube.

“Hey bros, check who passed out on the couch,” a young man in the video says. “Guess what I’m going to do to her?” He then covers her with a blanket and puts some coffee on an end table near her. He looks directly at the camera and says, “Real men treat women with respect.”

Consent became a major issue in the Steubenville rape case against two high school football players when defence attorneys argued the victim was drunk but still making “cognitive decisions,” according to the Plain Dealer.

