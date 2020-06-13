7 anti-racist books for middle school children

In the wake of the death of George Floyd, many parents are eager to teach their children about racism, anti-racism, and Black history in an age-appropriate way.

Janifer Wilson, owner of Sisters Uptown Bookstore in New York City, said nearly all of the books in her store on race and black history have been sold out since the end of May.

Wilson shared seven book recommendations for middle schoolers that teach about anti-racism, which means opposing racial discrimination and promoting racial tolerance.

When Janifer Wilson opened Sisters Uptown Bookstore in Harlem, New York, in 2000, her goal was to sell books that celebrated Black culture and history. She’s accomplishing that on an unprecedented level, thanks to a surge in interest in anti-racism and Black history in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the ensuing global protests.

Nearly every book in her store about race and Black history has been sold out since the end of May, and Wilson’s seen a 500% increase in sales. Even the publishers she orders from are out of stock.

“Pretty much anything with the word ‘anti-racist’ in it is all sold out,” said Wilson.

Anti-racism involves understanding the principles of not being racist and vowing to actively fight racism wherever it appears.

While the catalyst for the surge in interest was tragic, Wilson said she appreciates that it’s “bringing about change.”

Wilson said that children are never too young to read about anti-racism. It’s especially important to teach these concepts to middle schoolers who are becoming aware of the world around them and are trying to make sense of it all.

The key is offering up books where they can relate to the characters, Wilson said.

“We have to start basically from the crib,” Wilson said, “Kids are innocent, they only see spirit.”

Here are Wilson’s recommendations for the best anti-racist books for middle school children.

“The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas

After witnessing a police officer kill her friend, Khalil, 16-year-old Starr Carter speaks up and becomes the focal part of a national news story. When a grand jury decides not to indict the white cop who killed Khalil, a riot erupts, with Starr at its centre.

“The Hate U Give” addresses complicated subjects, including code-switching, the Black Lives Matter movement, and generational poverty.

Thomas’ novel hit The New York Times young adult best-seller list when it was published and remained there for 50 weeks. It was also adapted into a movie.



“Long Way Down” by Jason Reynolds

Written in free verse by Jason Reynolds, “Long Way Down” tells the story of Will, a 15-year-old boy who witnesses his brother’s murder and is determined to exact revenge.

One of the Reynold’s friends was murdered when he was 19, and he based the book on his own experience of what his life could have been if he had sought revenge.

After visiting a number of juvenile detention centres, the author, Reynold’s decided to write a novel about children getting caught in a cycle of violence and incarceration.



“All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely

“All American Boys” is written from the perspective of two boys, one Black and one white. After Rashad, a Black 16-year-old, is accused of shoplifting and is beaten by a white cop named Paul Galluzzo, at a corner bodega, their Springfield, Illinois community becomes divided.

Quinn Collins, one of Rashad’s classmates – who was raised by Galluzzo after his father died – witnesses the event, and struggles to reconcile the fact that his father figure was involved.

But as the community begins to take sides, Quinn has to decide whether or not come forward.

The book serves as a helpful and powerful primer into teaching middle schoolers about police brutality.



“Monster” by Walter Dean Myers

In “Monster,” 16-year-old Steve Harmon is on trial for murder after getting accused of serving as a lookout when a Harlem drugstore owner was shot and killed.

As he faces life in prison, Steve, a budding filmmaker, writes a movie script based on his trial, which serves as the premise for most of the book.

The book explores the American legal system through the lens of a young Black teenager. The book is called “Monster” because that’s what the prosecutor calls Steve.

The book was turned into a 2018 movie by the same name.



“The Skin I’m In” by Sharon G. Flake

Maleeka Madison, a Black 7th grader, is self conscious and has low self-esteem because her classmates often tease her about her dark skin colour. But when Maleeka meets Miss Saunders, a new teacher who has discolored skin, Maleeka begins to reevaluate her perception of herself.

The book explores themes of racism, self-acceptance and body image.



“Never Caught” by Erica Armstrong Dunbar and Kathleen Van Cleve

“Never Caught, The Story Of Ona Judge,” delves into the true story of a slave who served President George Washington and his family, and managed to escape.

At 22, when Ona learned that she was going to be a wedding gift for Martha Washington’s granddaughter, she fled to New Hampshire. There, she would be on the run from the law, but she would no longer be a slave.

The book explores Ona’s life, from her childhood in Mount Vernon to her time with the Washingtons to her eventual escape to the North, giving readers a look at a lesser known, but important, historical figure.



“Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson

Bryan Stevenson, a lawyer, has spent his career fighting to protect the rights of the wrongly convicted, poor people, and the people who society tends to overlook.

In “Just Mercy,” Stevenson tells stories about his career defending his clients, like Walter McMillian, who was sentenced to death for murder, even though there is evidence proving he is innocent. Stevenson gives young readers a primer on wrongful imprisonment, the American justice system, and what it’s like to fight for freedom and human rights.

This version, based on the original critically-acclaimed adult book, was adapted for younger readers.



