Photos show how anti-racism protesters in the US and Europe are reclaiming monuments that glorify colonialism, slavery, or the Confederacy

REUTERS/Julia Rendleman Two 14-year-old ballerinas pose in front of a monument of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered its removal, on June 5, 2020.

Across the US and Europe, anti-racism protesters have been tearing down and defacing monuments dedicated to colonialists and Confederate soldiers.

Protesters have been reclaiming the monuments with messages to support the Black Lives Matter movement and to signify contempt for police, after the death of George Floyd sparked international protests against police violence and systemic racism.

These photos show how protesters have altered statues and street signs in the US, UK, and Belgium.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In cities across the US and Europe, anti-racism protesters have been tearing down and defacing monuments dedicated to Confederate soldiers and colonialists.

The movement follows the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. For more than two weeks, protesters around the world have taken to the streets to demand justice for Floyd, and protest against police brutality and racism.

Protesters have been reclaiming the monuments with messages to support the Black Lives Matter movement and to signify contempt for the police.

These photos show how demonstrators have taken over statues and street names across the US, UK, and Belgium.

In protests around the US, anti-racist demonstrators have ripped off the heads of Christopher Columbus statues and other colonial American monuments. This photo shows a beheaded statue of Columbus in Boston.

REUTERS/Brian Snyder The head of a statue of Christopher Columbus was pulled off overnight amid protests against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 10, 2020.

Source: Insider

In Richmond, Virginia, demonstrators tore down a Columbus statue and set it on fire.

Source: Insider

After the statue was completely pulled down, the base of the monument could be seen with the initials for Black Lives Matter written on it.

Protesters in Richmond also marked the statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B Stuart with graffiti.

REUTERS/Julia Rendleman A statue of Confederate general J.E.B. Stuart was marked during widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 5, 2020.

And at the Stonewall Jackson monument in the city, demonstrators are seen holding up signs as words such as “racist” adorn the statue.

REUTERS/Julia Rendleman From left, protestors Eve Ettinger, 31, Addie Meredith, 27, and Reamey Belski, 31, stand in front of monument of of Confederate Stonewall Jackson, which was marked during widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 5, 2020.

In this photo, two young ballerinas pose in front of a Robert E. Lee statue after protesters completely reclaimed the monument with written messages.

REUTERS/Julia Rendleman Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 5, 2020.

The statue of Confederate president Jefferson Davis was also marked with paint and graffiti before being completely torn down by protesters in Richmond.

REUTERS/Julia Rendleman A monument of Confederate president Jefferson Davis was marked during widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, U.S.

Source: NPR

In Raleigh, North Carolina, protesters are seen marking a Confederate monument with spray paint.

REUTERS/Jonathan Drake A protester defaces a Confederate monument during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. May 31, 2020.

In Atlanta, Georgia, protesters stood atop a marked statue of a southern journalist, Henry Grady, who supported racists initiatives and did not condone voting rights for Black Americans.

REUTERS/Dustin Chambers Protesters stand on a statue of Henry Grady during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. May 29, 2020.

Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Additionally, protesters marked Confederate graves at a cemetery in Atlanta with black Xs.

REUTERS/Dustin Chambers Vandalised Confederate graves, which have since been washed, are seen in Oakland Cemetery as protesters rally against racial inequality in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 8, 2020.

And protesters spray-painted a monument dedicated to an unknown Confederate soldier in the same cemetery.

REUTERS/Dustin Chambers A vandalised monument to Unknown Confederate Dead is seen in Oakland Cemetery as protesters rally against racial inequality in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 10, 2020.

Statues across Europe have also been defaced and reclaimed with messages for the Black Lives Matter movement. In Glasgow, Scotland, a memorial to commemorate the Boer War — in which the British invaded South Africa — was defaced with “BLM” and anti-cop sentiments.

REUTERS/Russell Cheyne People observe a Boer War memorial covered with graffiti in Kelvingrove Park, in the aftermath of protests against the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020

Source: BBC

In the same park, the statue of Thomas Carlyle, a controversial Victorian author, was also defaced.

REUTERS/Russell Cheyne Graffiti is seen on the statue of Thomas Carlyle in Kelvingrove Park, in the aftermath of protests against the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020.

Source: Poetry Foundation

Additionally, protesters throughout Glasgow have been putting up plaques to rename streets that honour colonial figures with the names of historical Black activists and thinkers.

REUTERS/Russell Cheyne A ‘Rosa Parks Street’ sign is seen on Wilson Street, in the aftermath of protests against the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020.

Source: The New York Times

Here, a sign placed by protesters reads “Harriet Tubman Street.”

REUTERS/Russell Cheyne A ‘Harriet Tubman Street’ sign is seen on Ingram Street, in the aftermath of protests against the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Glasgow, Britain, June 8, 2020.

Source: The New York Times

In Leeds, Britain, the statue of Queen Victoria was marked with graffiti.

REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff The Statue of Queen Victoria is cleaned after it was vandalised in Woodhouse Moor, Leeds, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Leeds, Britain, June 10, 2020.

In London, protesters wrote “was a racist” underneath a monument of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

REUTERS/Dylan Martinez A demonstrator reacts in front of graffiti on a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 7, 2020.

Outside of the Museum of London Docklands, the statue of a prominent slave-trader, Robert Milligan, was covered with a placard that read “Black Lives Matter,” before being removed from its location entirely.

REUTERS/John Sibley A statue of Robert Milligan is seen covered with a blanket and a placard with a message in reference to the Black Lives Matter campaign outside the Museum of London Docklands near Canary Wharf, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 9, 2020.

Source: BBC

In Edinburgh, Scotland, protesters wrote “Son of slaver” and “Colonialist profiteer” on the statue of Robert Dundas, the son of Henry Dundas who was known for delaying the abolition of slavery.

REUTERS/Russell Cheyne The statue of Robert Dundas, 2nd Viscount Melville is pictured with graffiti, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Edinburgh, Britain, June 10, 2020.

Source: Edinburgh News

In Bristol, Britain, protesters used a rope to grab hold of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in order to tear it down.

Source: Business Insider

Afterwards, the protesters carried the statue to a nearby river and threw it into the water.

Source: Business Insider

Across Belgium, statues of Belgian King Leopold II — one of the most notoriously brutal colonizers of Africa — have been torn down and defaced. Here, a statue of the king is seen covered in red paint in the garden of the African Museum.

REUTERS/Yves Herman A statue of former Belgian King Leopold II sprayed with a graffiti is seen in the park of the Africa Museum, in Tervuren, near Brussels, Belgium, June 9, 2020.

Sources: CNN, Washington Post

Here, a King Leopold II statue is being removed from its location in Ekeren, Belgium after protesters dumped paint over it and damaged it.

And in this photo, demonstrators hold up the flag of the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the base of a King Leopold II statue in Brussels.

REUTERS/Yves Herman Demonstrators stand on the statue of Leopold II as one of them holds a national flag of the Democratic Republic of Congo during a protest, organised by Black Lives Matter Belgium, against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.