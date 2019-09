I saw this guy outside the New York Federal Reserve yesterday. He was with a bunch of Ron Paul folks unhappy with Bernanke’s latest move.



He and his fellow protesters were sounding the alarm about inflation, and encouraging people to check out implode-explode.com.

Photo: Business Insider

