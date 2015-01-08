A New Clothing Concept Makes People Invisible To Paparazzi

There’s a new clothing collection for those who wish to stay out of the limelight.

DJ Chris Holmes has invented the Anti-Paparazzi Clothes Collection, LaughingSquid reports.

The collection is featured as a part of BetaBrand’s Think Tank, an innovative contest where new clothing ideas emerge. Voters decide which clothing items should be made.

Holmes’s ads encourage people to “be seen, not captured.”

Holmes says the idea came to him from wearing reflective clothing to events.

“After wearing reflective clothing to several performances, I noticed that photos from the shows always looked odd because the flash that bounced off my clothing would wash out the rest of the photo,” he wrote on BetaBrand.

“While I wasn’t thrilled that many of these photos were ruined because of my clothing, it gave me the epiphany that perhaps I could use this technology for a greater purpose. That’s what lead me to create the Anti-Paparazzi Collection, which uses reflective threads to render paparazzi-shot photos worthless — perfect for those who don’t want their [pictures] taken,” he added.

As of now, Holmes has designed a hoodie, scarf, and blazer, but he is open to suggestions for more ideas.

Below is a sample before-and-after photo.

This collection of paparazzi-deflecting clothes is not yet available for purchase, but you can vote for the concept here.

