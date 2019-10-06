An anti-Muslim group is hosting a $1,500-per-ticket gala at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

An anti-Muslim group, ACT for America, is hosting a pricey gala at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

An invitation posted on the group’s website first reported by the Southern Poverty Law Center shows that tickets for the November 7 gala start at $US1,500.

The event page also says it will feature controversial guest speakers, including conservative commentator Michelle Malkin and ACT’s founder Brigitte Gabriel, who said she established the group as a response to 9/11 and has since questioned whether Muslims can be “loyal” citizens of the United States and led the 2017 “March Against Sharia.”

The SPLC describes the group as the largest anti-Muslim group in the United States.

Ibrahim Hooper, the national communications director for the Muslim advocacy organisation Council on American-Islamic Relations, told the Miami Herald that it was “totally inappropriate” that the extreme group would be so closely associated with the president.

“It is totally inappropriate that an Islamophobic hate group would be in effect funelling money to the president of the United States by holding an event in one of his properties,” Hooper told the Herald. “This is a group that has been associated with Islamophobia in the worst form for many years and has also been associated with white supremacists and racist groups.”

Profits have dipped at the club in the past year, which Hooper told the Herald is just one part of Trump’s business network that opens his office to pay-for-play association and, perhaps, influence.

“If you want to curry favour with him, you spend money at his properties,” Hooper told the Herald. “The profit goes both ways. The hate group makes money and President Trump makes money. It’s a win-win for bigotry.”

The club has long raised ethics concerns against Trump after he hosted world leaders there and doubled the price of the private club’s initiation fee.

