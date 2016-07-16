Thousands of people are in the streets protesting the military coup in Turkey

Harrison Jacobs

Turkish citizens began flooding the streets on Friday night in support of Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan and protesting an apparent military coup.

The Turkish military apparently staged a coup on Friday night, deploying military onto the streets of Istanbul and Ankara, Turkey’s largest city and capital, respectively.

Erdogan made a statement aired on CNNTurk, via Apple FaceTime, calling on Turkish citizens to “gather in squares, airports.”

People have responded by gathering in the streets of Istanbul, photos on social media show.

Footage has emerged of protesters overunning the military tanks rolling into Istanbul. Soldiers have reportedly begun 

opening fire at protesters near Istanbul’s Bosphorus bridge.

“Assuming this is a coup, don’t underestimate the power of the government to get its supporters into the streets,” Michael Koplow, policy director of the Israel Policy Forum and an analyst of Middle Eastern politics analyst, tweeted. “Erdogan has millions of true believers.”

 

Istanbul’s Üsküdar. Tank getting blocked by protesters. pic.twitter.com/GrNKtiQV59
— Gilgo (@agirecudi) July 15, 2016

Civilians swarming, stopping then overtaking a tank belonging to the #TurkishCoup perpetrators. pic.twitter.com/T55hAkIr7e

— Mr Red Ghost (@Mr_Ghostly) July 15, 2016

A military coup attempt is underway in Turkey https://t.co/LKkqvLkqtQhttps://t.co/UkmtqRRnBx

— VICE News (@vicenews) July 15, 2016

 

 

NOW WATCH: A Navy SEAL explains why he’ll never go skydiving as a civilian again

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.