Thousands of people are in the streets protesting the military coup in Turkey

Turkish citizens began flooding the streets on Friday night in support of Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan and protesting an apparent military coup.

The Turkish military apparently staged a coup on Friday night, deploying military onto the streets of Istanbul and Ankara, Turkey’s largest city and capital, respectively.

Erdogan made a statement aired on CNNTurk, via Apple FaceTime, calling on Turkish citizens to “gather in squares, airports.”

People have responded by gathering in the streets of Istanbul, photos on social media show.

Footage has emerged of protesters overunning the military tanks rolling into Istanbul. Soldiers have reportedly begun

opening fire at protesters near Istanbul’s Bosphorus bridge.

“Assuming this is a coup, don’t underestimate the power of the government to get its supporters into the streets,” Michael Koplow, policy director of the Israel Policy Forum and an analyst of Middle Eastern politics analyst, tweeted. “Erdogan has millions of true believers.”

Turkish protesters taking control of tanks. The police are reportedly arresting pro-coup soldiers. #Turkey #Istanbul pic.twitter.com/r3w7lvgl6L — Ben Davies (@benad36) July 15, 2016

Istanbul’s Üsküdar. Tank getting blocked by protesters. pic.twitter.com/GrNKtiQV59

— Gilgo (@agirecudi) July 15, 2016

#Turkey: pro-government protesters are dominating Taksim square in #Istanbul, army is greatly outnumbered pic.twitter.com/DApK72SuQB — Thomas van Linge (@arabthomness) July 15, 2016

Coup plotters declare curfew yet people flock to streets. Military does not appear to have control #TurkeyCoup pic.twitter.com/cPEcYx4oeN — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 15, 2016

Rayat #Turkey berusaha yakinkan tentara bawahan bhw tindakan mereka salah. pic.twitter.com/AQQDp4T28O — Sahabat Al-Aqsha (@sahabatalaqsha) July 15, 2016

Civilians swarming, stopping then overtaking a tank belonging to the #TurkishCoup perpetrators. pic.twitter.com/T55hAkIr7e — Mr Red Ghost (@Mr_Ghostly) July 15, 2016

A military coup attempt is underway in Turkey https://t.co/LKkqvLkqtQhttps://t.co/UkmtqRRnBx — VICE News (@vicenews) July 15, 2016

