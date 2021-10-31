A real estate agent who was seen on video shouting at parents to ‘take these masks’ from their children outside a NYC school was reportedly fired from his job

While masks are encouraged in Bulloch County School District, they are not required. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

A real estate agent who was captured on video telling parents to take face masks off their children was fired from his job.

R New York Real Estate fired Curtis Goldstein on Friday, Daily Mail reported.

The termination comes after Goldstein filmed himself on video yelling at parents and children outside an NYC school.

A New York real estate agent was fired from his job after he recorded himself yelling outside a school at children and their parents because they were wearing face masks, the Daily Mail reported.

Curtis Goldstein was terminated from R New York Real Estate on Friday. The Daily Mail reported that the firing comes after Goldstein, also known as Curtis Orwell, posted a video harassing parents near a Manhattan elementary school the day before.

“Dear parents, please take off these masks from your children,” Goldstein could be heard saying in the video that was reposted on Twitter. “Take them off. They’re not helping. They’re degrading their health.”

In the video, he called it “diabolical” and “psychological operation.”

“Your parents are abusing you. That’s what’s going on because they can’t let go of CNN,” he said in the video.

According to the New York City Department of Education, students and employees are required to wear a mask anywhere on school grounds both “indoors and outdoors, regardless of vaccination status, unless they have a medical exemption.”

In a statement, R New York said that Goldstein “is no longer affiliated with the company,” the Daily Mail reported.

“R New York does not support bullying or harassment of any kind, as it is not aligned with our values,” the company said in a statement. “The company has made a decision to terminate Curtis Goldstein effective immediately.”