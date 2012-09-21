This Ad That Calls Jihadists 'Savages' Will Be Running In New York City Subways Starting Monday

As anti-American protests erupt across the Muslim world, a controversial new anti-Jihadist ad will appear in New York City subways on Monday, WNYC reports.



It reads: “In any war between the civilized man and the savage, support the civilized man. Support Israel. Defeat Jihad.”

The ad is funded by the American Freedom defence Initiative (AFDI), a group with ties to protests against Park 51 — the mosque and community centre near the World Trade centre site. It will run for a month.

The AFDI bought the space a year ago, but the NY Metropolitan Authority (MTA) rejected the ad saying that it was demeaning to other individuals.

But the AFDI sued and won.

Now the MTA’s “hands are tied,” says spokesman Aaron Donnovan.

This isn’t the first time that the AFDI has run this ad. They did it in San Francisco, but the city accompanied the ad with their own statement saying that it condemned referring to other groups as “savages.”

The MTA has no plans to follow suit.

