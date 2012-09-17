Tomorrow Could See The Largest Anti-Japanese Protests In China Yet

Shanghaiist brings word that a huge anti-Japan march is set to take place in Shanghai tomorrow:



Photo: Weibo

While tomorrow is a work-day and the Chinese state has been moving to quell protests (People’s Daily and other state newspapers have called for an end to violence today) some observers suggest that tomorrow could see the biggest protests yet.

The date is key. Tomorrow (9/18) will be the 81st anniversary of the Mukden Incident, which officially marked the Imperial Japanese Army’s invasion of Manchuria in 1981. Bill Bishop of Sinocism blog notes that the day has traditionally served as a “hate Japanese even more” day.

