Here's What's Driving The Violent Anti-Japan Protests In China

Anti-Japanese protests have turned increasingly violent in China, with demonstrators destroying Japanese cars and businesses and even attacking the Japanese embassy in Beijing.
But are there protests just about the Senkaku/Daioyu Islands or does it have to do with larger Sino-Japanese relations?
Produced by Robert Libetti
