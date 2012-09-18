Here's What's Driving The Violent Anti-Japan Protests In China

Anti-Japanese protests have turned increasingly violent in China, with demonstrators destroying Japanese cars and businesses and even attacking the Japanese embassy in Beijing.



But are there protests just about the Senkaku/Daioyu Islands or does it have to do with larger Sino-Japanese relations?

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

Why The Housing Recovery Isn’t A Sure Thing Just Yet

Why A Tiny, Uninhabited Island Chain Is Causing A Huge Row Between China And Japan

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.