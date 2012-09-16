Massive Protests Continue In Beijing — Demonstrators Chant 'Declare War On Japan!'

Huge anti-Japan protests in China continue to rage.



The source of tension: A small chain of uninhabited islands claimed by both countries.

According to Mark Mackinnon, reporter with Canada’s Globe & Mail, some protesters chanted: “Declare war on Japan!” Even away from the protests, evidence of anti-Japanese racism/nationalism was evident.

A key observation made by Mackinnon and others is that these demos are almost certainly sanctioned by the government, since public protests are tightly controlled. Several protesters were bussed in.

Here is a great video of the protests, via Sinostand, and below is a photo.

Elsewhere in Japan-China news, the new Japanese ambassador died in his neighbourhood in Shibuya, Tokya, just two days after being named to the post. Police have ruled out foul play.

Newspaper Japan Today also reports that demonstrators protested and inflicted damage on Japanese owned businesses and factories.

Photo: AP

