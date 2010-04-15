Anti-Jamie Dimon Dance Party Now Pushed To Friday So Everyone Can Rage

The dance party against Jamie Dimon’s future commencement speech at Syracuse University has been rescheduled.



A student at the school tells us the change it’s because, “most students have the day off Friday.”

No word on whether the switch is because there was too much or too little response from students, but at least one of them is indifferent.

“It’s kind of weird. The protest will be in the form of a dance rave party called the “Take Back Commencement Rally.” It will be at 2pm on our quad.”

Here’s their 875-strong facebook group, where we found this update about Dimon’s commencement speech. He respects the students’ right to express their opinion and he is still going to speak.

It’s worth considering that this whole protest might actually be a front for irony-loving students trying to get Dimon to play a concert for them, on Friday at 2 pm.

