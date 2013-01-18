Here's The First Brutal Ad Slamming A Congressman For Taking Money From The NRA

The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence released a brutal ad today that slams Georgia Democratic Rep. John Barrow for accepting NRA cash.



The splices together footage from a re-election ad for Barrow with footage from the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, and ends with a reading of the names and ages of many of the children killed in the gun massacre.

Judging by this polished and high-quality ad, they are not pulling any punches. The group is willing to go after sympathetic party members, and with hundreds of members of Congress accepting NRA cash, this could become the new normal.

Watch the ad below:

