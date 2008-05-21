Florida Judge Slaps Around Anti-Grand Theft Auto Crusader

Jack Thompson, the Florida attorney who has made his career out of attacking rap music and violent video games, was been rebuked by a Florida Bar judge. She’s recommended that Thompson be found guilty of 27 counts of misconduct by the Florida Bar Association; almost all of the chages stem from his involvement in two separate cases, GamePolitics.com reports.



One case was from Alabama, where Thompson represented the families of two police officers and a police dispatcher who were killed by an 18-year-old “Grand Theft Auto” (TTWO) player. That case accounted for 21 counts. The other case was from 2006, when he tried to get Rockstar’s “Bully” (TTWO) classified as a public nuisance. That case accounted for 4 more.

Some of the charges of misconduct include:

Knowingly making a false statement of material fact or law to a tribunal

Knowingly disobeying an obligation under the rules of a tribunal

Communicating the merits of the case with a judge before whom the proceeding is pending

Using means that have no purpose other than to embarrass, delay or burden a third person

Engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation

Engaging in conduct in connection with the practice of law that is prejudicial to the administration of justice, including to knowingly or through callous indifference disparage or humiliate litigants or other lawyers

Making statements that the lawyer knows to be false or with reckless disregard as to the truth or falsity concerning the qualifications or integrity of a judge

The ruling by the state bar association is a recommendation to the Florida Supreme Court, which will get the ultimate say on the matter. As for Thompson, he’s filed suit against both the bar association and the court.

