'The anti-Greta' climate activist Naomi Seibt says she's 'absolutely' a fan of far-right podcaster Stefan Molyneux

Anthony Fisher/Insider Naomi Seibt, centre, on a panel sponsored by the Heritage Foundation at CPAC.

Naomi Seibt, the German 19-year-old self-described “climate realist,” said at a CPAC panel on Friday that she was inspired into activism and YouTubing in part by watching the far-right personality Stefan Molyneux.

Molyneux in 2018 said he had once been sceptical of “white nationalism” but that a trip to Poland showed him he “could have peaceful, free, easy, civilized, and safe discussions in what is essentially an all-white country.”

Insider asked Seibt if she was aware of this statement and, if so, still a fan of Molyneux’s.

Seibt said: “I am still a fan of Molyneux’s, absolutely.”

She added that the statement taken out of context sounded “racist” to some but that “he’s just describing his experience in Western countries.”

Seibt spoke at a Friday CPAC panel hosted by the Heartland Institute titled “Energy, Costs, and Defeating the Climate Delusion: Featuring European ‘Anti-Greta’ Naomi Seibt.”

During a Q&A session, Insider read Molyneux’s following quote to Seibt: “I’ve always been sceptical of the ideas of white nationalism, of identitarianism and white identity. However, I am an empiricist, and I could not help but notice that I could have peaceful, free, easy, civilized, and safe discussions in what is essentially an all-white country.”

Insider asked Seibt if she was aware of Molyneux’s statement and, if so, still considered herself a fan of his.

“I am still a fan of Molyneux’s, absolutely,” Seibt replied.

Seibt added: “I know that the statement taken out of context sounds incredibly racist to many people. To me, it does not because he is not devaluing other races, not at all. He’s just describing his experience in Western countries.

“And I agree with that to the extent that, for example, I know for a fact that if I was in a country [where] Sharia [law] is more present, I know that I will not be able to speak as freely as I can in Western countries … It’s not that we are better in any way in Western countries, and that’s not the point that Stefan Molyneux is trying to make. It’s just that we still have freedom of speech in these countries, and I’m very happy that that’s the case.”

Earlier during the panel, Seibt said she was not “anti-Greta” or “a climate denier.”

Seibt says she believes in “man-made climate change” but thinks the effects of greenhouse gases on the environment have been exaggerated by climate activists, academics, and scientists.

“I am not a puppet of the right wing or the climate deniers. Our work is based on principles that unite us,” Seibt said. “Climate alarmists should be a little more humble.”

Molyneux was barred from PayPal in November after he accumulated a significant history of making statements widely viewed as racist, sexist, and anti-Semitic. In a statement to The Guardian this week, Molyneux said: “I have always opposed the idea of racial superiority/inferiority.”

