Anti-Google Group Strikes Again: "Google = Chicken"

Wacky anti-Google group Consumer Watchdog is taking another huge swing at the search giant.



The advocacy group is running another ad on the jumbotron in Times Square, this time calling Google ‘chicken’ for refusing to debate the group over privacy issues.

This is the second such ad the group has run in Times Square. It recently aired an animated spot featuring Google CEO Eric Schmidt posing as an ice cream truck driver and spying on children. This one has a much better chance of drawing some actual attention, however, since it’s easy to follow even if you can’t hear it.

Check it out:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.