Anti-Goldman Protest Is Kind Of Lame

Angered by the expected size of bonuses at Goldman Sachs, activists rallied in front of the investment bank’s lower Manhattan offices yesterday.



The argument made my Mireille Leroy, who represents something called “New York City For Change,” is pretty lame. Basically, she says bonuses should not be so high as long as people are unemployed and health care is not paid by the government.

But in the end they sing a somewhat clever song mocking Goldman to the tune of Jingle Bells.



