Anti-Goldman Hysteria Will Keep Corzine Out Of Obama Administration

President Barack Obama has mulled offering ousted New Jersey governor Jon Corzine a position in his administration but some aides are warning him against it.



Corzine, who lost yesterday’s election to Republican Chris Christie, had counted on Obama’s star power to give his campaign a lift. The president headlined two events in New Jersey on Sunday, putting his prestige on the line for Corzine. It wasn’t enough.

Now Obama is considering whether to offer Corzine a position in his administration. But Corzine may lose out to popular concerns about the role of Goldman Sachs in our government. Corzine was co-Chairman and co-CEO of Goldman in the 1990s. With the public still furious at the Wall Street bailout and suspicious of Goldman, Corzine’s Goldman connection could be a serious political liability.

A person familiar with the matter said top White House aides have been trying to get the message across to the president that Corzine should be kept at arm’s length.

Many believe that Corzine may return to Wall Street instead of Washington, DC. Where would Corzine go? Probably not back to Goldman. His departure there was too full of acrimony. Perhaps he will become the newest name on the list of candidates to run Bank of America.

