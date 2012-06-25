Anti-Gay Marriage Advocate Hops The Fence, Claims His Views Have Evolved

Photo: infomatique/Flickr

One of only two witnesses to support California’s Proposition 8 in front of the Supreme Court has changed his views, now calling for the “equal dignity of homosexual love.”David Blankenhorn testified in 2010 in favour of California’s anti-gay marriage law, telling the California Supreme Court gay marriage cannot be equal because gay couples can’t produce children who are the biological offspring of both parents.



But in a New York Times op-ed piece, published Friday, Blankenhorn not only clarifies his 2010 testimony, but completely reverses it.

“I don’t believe that opposite-sex and same-sex relationships are the same, but I do believe, with growing numbers of Americans, that the time for denigrating or stigmatizing same-sex relationships is over,” Blankenhorn wrote.

He went on to say that recognising gay marriage as valid “is a victory for basic fairness.”

ProtectMarriage.com, the group that defended Prop 8 in front of the California Supreme Court, fired back, releasing a statement that Blankenhorn’s changing views reflect “in part, a professed lack of ‘stomach’ for ‘culture wars,'” according to the Wall Street Journal Law Blog.

But The American Foundation for Equal Rights, Prop 8’s biggest critic, praised Blankenhorn’s changing views.

Earlier this month, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals declined a request to revisit the landmark case.

The court refused to hold an en banc hearing before a larger panel of judges, meaning the case is likely headed to the Supreme Court.

