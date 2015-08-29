A Kentucky County Clerk who refuses to issue marriage licenses to gay couples just appealed to the Supreme Court

Kim Davis, a clerk in Rowan County, Kentucky who refuses to issue marriage licenses to gay couples citing religious objections, is petitioning the same Supreme Court that legalised gay marriage to protect her rights.

“If a (same-sex marriage) licence is issued with Davis’ name, authorization and approval, no one can unring that bell,” Davis wrote in her statement to the court, says Mediaite.

“That searing act of validation would forever echo in her conscience.”

Davis’ office has been filmed rejecting gay couples three times, as she protests the Supreme Court ruling on Obergefell V. Hodges. She has remained adamant about not issuing the licenses, despite a court ruling stipulating that Davis is legally required to issue licenses to all qualified applicants.

Two days ago, the 6th circuit denied her motion to stay the appeal, ordering her to end the freeze. The next day, Davis and her lawyers filed an emergency application to SCOTUS, pleading for “asylum for her conscience” until the appeal is finished, according to Mediaite.

Simultaneously, Rowan County Attorney Cecil Watkins told the Lexington Herald-Leader that he asked Kentucky Attorney General Jack Conway to investigate Davis for misconduct. The lawyer said he is acting on behalf of two men who were turned away Thursday by Davis’ office when they tried to apply for a marraige licence.

Misconduct is a misdemeanour charge that could carry up to a year in jail and a $US500 dollar fine.

The Lexington Herald-Leader says Davis is a registered Democrat who began a four year term as county clerk in January. She is currently being sued by six couples over her refusal to issue marraige licenses.

