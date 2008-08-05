Anti-FOX Rapper Nas Sells Out: Goes On FOX To Shill Album

Nas has made no secret of his opposition to Fox News. Apparently, his bad feelings extend to some of Murdoch’s other properties, including New York affiliate WNYW. But that didn’t stop the rapper from appearing on the local FOX network to promote his album on the Wendy Williams Show:



TV Newser: The rapper Nas has a well-documented beef with Fox News going back almost a year. It includes a this protest outside News Corp.’s headquarters two weeks ago and a song on his new album.

In “Sly Fox” he calls out Rupert Murdoch by name, as well as some of his properties including MySpace and New York’s Fox station, WNYW: “Watch what you say Fox 5 is watching,” he raps.

So it seemed a little odd today to see Nas appearing on the Wendy Williams Show, currently in a six-week trial on the Fox stations in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Detroit.

Screen shot from tvnewser.com

