Top-rated anti-fogging sprays for glasses and face shields contain toxic chemicals linked to cancer, study suggests

A study found the most popular anti-fog products for eyeglasses and face shields contain “forever chemicals.”

Previous research has linked forever chemicals (PFAS) to cancer, thyroid issues, and infertility.

Other studies have found traces of PFAS in other everyday products like shampoo and drinking water.

Top-rated anti-fogging sprays for eye glasses contain high levels of cancer-causing chemicals, according to new findings by researchers at Duke University.

The study, published in Environmental Science & Technology, analyzed four of the most popular anti-fog sprays and five of the highest rated fogging cloths on Amazon, commonly used to prevent eyeglasses and face shields from accumulating condensation.

The analysis found all of the products reviewed contained high levels of toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), more commonly known as “forever chemicals.” In particular, the nine products tested positive for fluorotelomer alcohols (FTOHs) and fluorotelomer ethoxylates (FTEOs), two kinds of “forever chemicals.”

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), research has linked forever chemicals to cancer, hormonal imbalances, and infertility. PFAS are commonly absorbed through the skin.

Authors of the study said while the presence of PFAS wasn’t surprising, the level they contained was.

“Our tests show the sprays contain up to 20.7 milligrams of PFAS per milliliter of solution, which is a pretty high concentration,” Nicholas Herkert, study lead and postdoctoral researcher at Duke University, said in statement.

The researchers said, ironically, many of the products reviewed were labeled “safe and nontoxic.”

There are no federal laws to regulate the use of ‘forever chemicals’ in everyday products

There are currently no federal laws regulating the presence of forever chemicals in everyday items, including beauty products, shampoo, and even some brands of sparkling water. Products that contain PFAS are often not labeled as such or required to do so.

In the past year, two bills were introduced to ban forever chemicals from common beauty products because of their lasting effect on the environment and links to cancer, after a study found popular products contained the chemicals.

Researchers of the Duke study said the most recent findings on anti-fogging products and PFAS are especially concerning because of the importance of face shields during the pandemic.

“Because of COVID, more people than ever—including many medical professionals and other first-responders—are using these sprays and cloths to keep their glasses from fogging up when they wear masks or face shields,” Heather Stapleton, a professor of environmental chemistry and health at Duke University, said in a statement. “They deserve to know what’s in the products they’re using.”