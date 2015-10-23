Self-proclaimed anti-feminist who wrote 'Why men won't marry you' is enraged after elite college cancels her speech

“There was a time when wives respected their husbands,” author Suzanne Venker wrote in an op-ed that ran on Fox News in May.

“There was a time when wives took care of their husbands as they expected their husbands to take care of them.”

Those opinions ran in a piece called “Why men won’t marry you,” where Venker, a self-described “anti-feminist,” wrote a missive explaining why women are supposedly having such a hard time finding husbands.

Venker was scheduled to speak at Williams College as part of its “Uncomfortable Learning” Speaker Series, but an intense backlash spurred the group to cancel the event.

Her talk was set to be called, “One Step Forward, Ten Steps Back: Why Feminism Fails,” The Williams Record reported.

Students in William’s self-proclaimed “purple bubble” took issue with many of Venker’s well-documented beliefs such as women should be more financially dependent on their husbands. They claimed that such notions are damaging to women on campus.

A Facebook event called “One Step Forward and We Keep Going,” was created by a sophomore to organise protests against the Uncomfortable Learning event. But that sophomore contended her aim wasn’t to get Venker’s event canceled, but to have a forum to express her discontent, according to the Record.

Still, leaders in the Uncomfortable Learning series thought the protests would be detrimental to its purpose.

“The members of Uncomfortable Learning canceled the event on Friday evening because the nature of the backlash made them believe that the lecture would not achieve Uncomfortable Learning’s goals of generating productive conversation,” The Record reported.

Venker struck out against Williams in another piece she published in Fox News on Tuesday, disparaging the elite college and the Uncomfortable Learning speaker series for supposedly caving under pressure by feminists and progressives that pervade America’s campus life.

“The students who took issue with my appearance are as sensitive as their feminist leaders, who are notorious for cowering in the face of opposition,” Venker wrote in Fox News. “And I understand why: their arguments are weak. And weak arguments can’t hold up to scrutiny.”

Venker also gave a nod to President Barack Obama’s denouncement of hyper-political correctness on college campuses.

Obama waded into the discussion over political dialogue on college campuses in September, arguing that students should not be “coddled” from opposing political viewpoints.

“I’ve heard of some college campuses where they don’t want to have a guest speaker who is too conservative,” Obama said.

“Or they don’t want to read a book if it has language that is offensive to African-Americans, or somehow sends a demeaning signal towards women. I don’t agree that you, when you become students at colleges, have to be coddled and protected from different points of view,” he added.

