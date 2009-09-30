GOP Healthcare Plan: "Die Quickly" (VIDEO)

This will surely get those who worry about the decline of civility in Congress excited: Rep. Alan Grayson, who has made quite a name for himself going after the Federal Reserve, apparently lost his cool while discussing healthcare reform.



Politico: [He] warned Americans that “Republicans want you to die quickly” during an after-hours House floor speech Tuesday night.

His remarks, which drew angry and immediate calls for an apology from Republicans, were highlighted by a sign reading “The Republican Health Care Plan: Die Quickly.”

This follows Joe Wilson’s screaming of “you lie” to the President during Obama’s healthcare speech.

Here’s the clip from his own YouTube page (he’s obviously proud of the moment)



