Anti-Domestic Violence Group Releases Jarring Ad Featuring Topless Model

Last week, racy topless photos of Lebanese Olympic Skier Jackie Chamoun went viral, causing an uproar in her home country and even leading to inquiry by the Lebanese Sports and Youth minister. Amid the uproar, March, a Beirut-based anti-censorship NGO, used the controversy to highlight a far more pressing issue, domestic violence.

The campaign by ad agency M&C Saatchi highlights another recent news story that got much less attention, when Beirut woman was beaten to death with a pressure cooker allegedly by her husband. When the neighbours called the police to report the incident, the police reportedly declined to intervene in a “family matter.”

While the Lebanese parliament has made efforts in recent years with new laws criminalizing domestic abuse, gender-based violence and domestic abuse remains an ongoing problem.

Central to the campaign is the slogan, “NUDITY IS A PERSONAL CHOICE … GETTING BEATEN UP IS NOT.”

