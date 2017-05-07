'THAT'S MORE OF A SPEECH THAN A QUESTION': Anti-Coca Cola protester interrupts Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

During Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting, a protester stepped up to ask a question that appeared to be more about expressing her worldview than finding out Warren Buffett’s and Charlie Munger’s ideas.

After pointing out the motto “In God We Trust” printed on the US currency, the questioner, reading from a printed statement, suggested that Buffett’s priorities put money over social considerations.

The questioner shifted to asking about the ethics of Coca Cola, in which Berkshire Hathaway holds a large share, likely in reference to ongoing concerns among activists about the soft drink giant’s labour and water-use practices in emerging markets.

Charlie Munger began his reply by noting that the longer-than-average question was “more of a speech than a question,” before Buffett briefly discussed his famous habit of drinking large amounts of the soft drink.

