Protestors rage against Amazon wearing masks bought with mum's Amazon Prime account

Sometimes even anti-capitalist protestors find it hard to resist a great deal.

It turns out that some protesters gathered at Seattle’s Westlake park to condemn Amazon’s “corporate greed” were wearing masks they bought from Amazon, according to The Seattle Times. The masks of three protestors captured in a photo by the Times’ Alan Berner were reportedly “bought for $US6 each using the Amazon Prime account of gold mask’s mum.”

Here is how it appeared on The Seattle Times:

The Guy Fawkes masks the protestors are wearing have re-emerged as a symbol anti-government resistance since they appeared in the film “V for Vendetta.” They have continued to be popularised by Occupy Wall Street and the loose hacktivist collective Anonymous. Guy Fawkes was an English dissident who tried and failed to blow up the House of Lords in the Gunpowder Plot of 1605.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

