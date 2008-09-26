Anti-Bailout Protestors Gathering In Bowling Green

The inevitable protest against the Hanke-Panke bailout will strike the financial district this afternoon. Protesters intend to gather at 4 pm Bowling Green Plaza, some distance south of Wall Street to demonstrate against the bailout. In case you haven’t been downtown for a while, that’s the park with the Wall Street bull at the northern tip.

They certainly sound fired up!

“This is the financial equivalent of September 11. They think, just like with the Patriot Act, they can use the shock to force through the ‘therapy,’ and we’ll just roll over!” the official announcement for the protest said.

There is no central group organising this event, apparently. But what these demonstration types call a “call to action” began circulating Monday afternoon, according to the Indypendent.

“Do whatever you can – make and distribute your own flyers, contact all your groups and friends. This crime is without precedence and we can’t be silent! What’s the point of waiting for someone else to organise a protest two months from now, long after the crime has been perpetrated?” the ‘call to action’ implored.



We’re sending our spy…errr…correspondent to check it out.

