Anti-American History Channel Ads You Won't See In The US Or Online*

Update: A rep for A&E Television, which owns HIstory Channel, says these are not authorised History Channel ads. This rep did not know if they were created by Ogilvy and Fran Luckin, as they were attributed on Adsoftheworld.com. We’ve updated the images with watermarks reflecting their inauthenticity.



Earlier: Huge ad agency Ogilvy and executive creative director Fran Luckin created these three ads for History Channel to run in South Africa. Certainly thought-provoking, possibly anti-American, the poster-sized print ads are engaging in just the way online advertising struggles to be.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.