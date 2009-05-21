Scandalous History Channel Ads Were A "Creative Exercise" At Ogilvy

Those engaging and scandalous History Channel ads we posted here Monday are not, as it turns out, actually History Channel ads. They were, however, created by ad agency Ogilvy for History as a part of a “creative exercise,” a source close to the situation tells us.



This source says the ads, one of which compared the number of deaths at Pearl Harbor (2,378) to deaths at Hiroshima (170,000), were meant to “provoke creative ideas” and “stimulate conversation,” says this source. They were never supposed to be produced. Someone from Ogilvy — probably a creative — must have leaked them to Ads Of The World, where we first saw them. They’ve since been removed from the site.

We liked the ads — or at least appreciated their ability to spark conversation. We only wish digital publishers could come up with units that allowed agencies to get so creative.

We’ve reproduced the ads below. We added the large FAKE watermarks in order to avoid unnecessarily damaging History’s brand.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.