Antiabortion groups say they stand behind Trump's use of a drug tested on cells derived from an aborted foetus because the president 'was not involved with that abortion'

An antibody cocktail President Trump received for his COVID-19 treatment was tested using stem cells derived from a foetus that was aborted in 1972 in the Netherlands.

Antiabortion organisations have spoken out against the use of these stem cells, which have been lab-engineered and duplicated, to test vaccines. Trump has also restricted use of these stem cells in research.

Three leaders of antiabortion organisations told Insider that though the testing wasn’t ethical, they stood behind Trump’s decision.

One said Trump has been “sensational on the life issues.”

Antiabortion groups told Insider they took no issue with the fact that one of President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 treatments â€” which he is now vowing to make available to all Americans â€” was tested using cells that originally came from an abortion.

It is a research practice Trump has severely restricted during his presidency and one pro-life groups have vehemently opposed.

To treat Trump, doctors gave him supplemental oxygen and treatments including a steroid typically used in severe COVID-19 cases and an experimental antibody cocktail created by the US biotech company Regeneron.

To test the antibody cocktail’s effectiveness, Regeneron used an “immortalised epithelial cell line,” or cells that were altered in a lab so they could last forever when they otherwise would not. These cells, now called HEK 293T cells, were derived from the kidneys of a foetus that was aborted in 1972 in the Netherlands.

When Insider asked three antiabortion organisations â€” the Heritage Foundation, Texas Alliance for Life, and Pro-Life Action League â€” about the origin of Trump’s COVID-19 treatment, they demurred.

In the past, antiabortion advocates have spoken out against medical treatments that use components derived from aborted fetal tissue at any point in the creation and testing processes, including experimental coronavirus vaccines.

However, each group told Insider they would not engage in this controversy â€” some because they said they believed the cells used in testing bore little connection to the 1972 abortion and others because the antibody cocktail itself didn’t contain traces of fetal tissue.

One organisation’s executive director told Insider they had no criticism of Trump and supported him because he opposes abortion and has vowed to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would remove Americans’ automatic right to abortion.

The fetal connection, explained

In Regeneron’s testing of the drug, the fetal cells were used to create virus particles that mimicked the coronavirus. Those, in turn, were tested on mice antibodies and antibodies from a live human donor who had recovered from COVID-19.

According to MIT Technology Review, most scientists don’t view HEK 293T cells as fetal cells because of how many times they have been divided, changed, and used over the past few decades.

“It’s how you want to parse it,” Alexandra Bowie, a spokeswoman for Regeneron, told the MIT Technology Review. “But the 293T cell lines available today are not considered fetal tissue, and we did not otherwise use fetal tissue.”

A Regeneron representative previously told Insider these cells “are immortalised epithelial cells, not stem cells, embryonic stem cells, or fetal tissue.”

Pro-choice advocates have called Trump’s use of the treatment hypocritical.

Mary Alice Carter, a senior advisor to Equity Forward, a watchdog group that monitors the influence of abortion opponents within the administration, told The Washington Post that Trump “has politically sided with folks who want to see these cell lines no longer used for therapies but went ahead and received it himself.”

Antiabortion groups have opposed using human stem-cell testing for vaccines

Texas Alliance for Life, the Heritage Foundation, and Pro-Life Action League, plus others that didn’t respond to Insider’s requests for comment, have opposed the use of human stem cells, including those derived from aborted fetuses, to test vaccines including a potential COVID-19 shot.

On April 17, antiabortion advocates wrote a letter to Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn asking the agency to find “ethical” ways to test a COVID-19 vaccine that would not involve cells from abortions.

The letter has signatures from 20 “pro-life” organisation leaders including Debi Vinnedge, the president and executive director of Children of God for Life, an antiabortion group.

Children of God for Life and the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, a similar group, denied Insider’s request for comment on the origin of Regeneron’s treatment and the president’s endorsement of the drug.

One antiabortion advocate said it is not hypocrisy because Trump and his doctors weren’t involved in the abortion itself

Eric Scheidler, the executive director of Chicago’s Pro-Life Action League, said Trump’s use of the Regeneron cocktail was ethical because the president was far removed from the abortion itself.

“In the case of President Trump, the doctors who are providing those medicines to him, those treatments to him, they were not involved with that abortion that took place decades ago,” Scheidler told Insider. “They didn’t assist in it. They didn’t choose for it to happen. They may even wish that it had never happened, even if they’re benefiting from something that came from that injustice.”

Some called the experiments to test the treatment unethical

In an email to Insider, a Heritage Foundation spokesperson pointed to a Twitter thread from Dr. Tara Sander Lee, the Charlotte Lozier Institute’s director of life sciences.

Lee called the experiments that used cells derived from aborted fetal tissue “not ethical” but didn’t call the antibody cocktail itself unethical because it doesn’t contain the cells in question.

“The abortion-derived cell line, HEK293, was used in experiments to test the antibodies, separate from antibody cocktail for treating COVID-19 patients,” Lee wrote. “These experiments are not ethical, but it’s important to understand no fetal cell lines were used to make antibody cocktail.”

When Insider asked the spokesperson if Heritage Foundation stood behind Lee’s Twitter statements, they said: “You bet. The Lozier Institute is a trusted ally and coalition partner, and the Heritage Foundation values their scholars’ expert opinions, including Dr. Lee, who has spoken on a panel here at Heritage on more than one occasion.”

Joe Pojman, the executive director for Texas Alliance for Life, cited a Lozier Institute post that said the antibody treatment itself doesn’t contain aborted foetus-derived cells. The post, coauthored by Lee, didn’t mention the use of aborted-foetus-derived cells to test the antibody treatment.

Trump has been ‘sensational on the life issues’

Pojman also told Insider that Texas Alliance for Life stood behind Trump and his COVID-19 treatment choice.

“We continue to be very enthusiastic about endorsing president Donald Trump for reelection. He has been sensational on the life issues, and we’re very grateful to him for that,” Pojman told Insider.

He said his organisation saw “no reason for us to be concerned” about Trump’s treatment.

“With regard to his treatment for COVID-19, it’s our understanding that all of the medications he has taken have been researched and developed without the use of cells taken from aborted babies. There may be some testing involved” that used cells derived from an aborted foetus, Pojman said.

He said in an ideal world, “there should be no involvement with cells that have been harvested from aborted babies,” and Texas Alliance for Life “would not support any further destruction of unborn babies in order to harvest cells that are used in the development of any drug or device for medical treatment.”

