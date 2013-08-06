Anthropologie Says This Phone Case Wasn't An Intentional Copy Of An Artist's Print

A phone case sold by Anthropologie appears to be a carbon copy of a print by an independent artist.

Consumerist points out that the iPhone case looks exactly like this print by Australian artist Amy Borrell. The company said it is investigating what happened in a statement to Consumerist.

“We’re currently looking into the iPhone case, which we purchased from a market vendor,” the company told Consumerist. “Anthropologie takes the matter very seriously as we pride ourselves on the strong relationship we have with the creative community and the opportunities we offer to artists and designers.”

Here’s Borrell’s print, The Big Bang, which retails for $US130:

And here’s the “Pixiegram” iPhone 5 case by Anthropologie:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.