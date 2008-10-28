Anthrax Scare At Thomson Reuters in Times Square

Eric Krangel

Last week the New York Times was hit with an anthrax scare. Now is Thomson Reuters the next news organisation in a white powder scare? This just in from Reuters’ US editor Adam Pasick, on the 19th floor of the Thomson Reuters building at 3 Times Square:

The white powder sent to the Times last week was later ruled harmless.

UPDATE from reuters.com:

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) – The New York newsroom of Reuters News was evacuated on Monday after receiving an envelope with a “puff of powder” in it, Reuters spokeswoman Jolie Hunt said.

Police told staff to evacuate the 19th-floor New York newsroom after Brian Rhoads, the company’s managing editor for the Americas, opened an envelope and a “puff of powder” came out of it, Hunt said.

Police isolated the envelope, and Rhoads, and then told the 140 members of staff to leave as a precautionary measure while they investigate. Staff made arrangements to ensure the company could put out a news file using its other offices.

