Anthrax Scare At Thomson Reuters in Times Square

Last week the New York Times was hit with an anthrax scare. Now is Thomson Reuters the next news organisation in a white powder scare? This just in from Reuters’ US editor Adam Pasick, on the 19th floor of the Thomson Reuters building at 3 Times Square:



The white powder sent to the Times last week was later ruled harmless.

UPDATE from reuters.com:

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) – The New York newsroom of Reuters News was evacuated on Monday after receiving an envelope with a “puff of powder” in it, Reuters spokeswoman Jolie Hunt said.

Police told staff to evacuate the 19th-floor New York newsroom after Brian Rhoads, the company’s managing editor for the Americas, opened an envelope and a “puff of powder” came out of it, Hunt said.

Police isolated the envelope, and Rhoads, and then told the 140 members of staff to leave as a precautionary measure while they investigate. Staff made arrangements to ensure the company could put out a news file using its other offices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.