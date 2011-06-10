Anthrax Probe Was A Failure And A National Embarrassment

Carl Cannon of Real Clear Politics says the botched federal investigation of the 2001 anthrax attacks demonstrates a massive failure of the American journalistic, legislative, and criminal justice establishments. The seven-year “comedy of errors” destroyed lives, wasted public funds, and congealed public support for invading Iraq. Now President Obama is seeking to extend the term of FBI Director Robert Mueller, who Cannon says owes the country some answers.



