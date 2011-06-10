Anthony Weiner's Ex-girlfriend Says He Must Resign

Anthony Weiner’s former girlfriend, Kirsten Powers, defended him on TV to millions of people after he insisted to her that he didn’t send lewd photos on Twitter. Now she takes him to task for his rampant misogyny—and says he must resign immediately.



Anthony Weiner lied to the country about his sexual misconduct online. He also lied to me.

I had been defending him, based on what he told me, but no more. Weiner must resign from Congress immediately.

