Anthony Weiner's Wife Is Setting Up A Tell-All Interview To Get His Political Career Back On Track

In day two of the still theoretical political rehabilitation of Anthony Weiner, his wife, Huma Abedin, deputy chief of staff to Hillary Clinton, has taken a leading role, pushing for, according to the New York Post‘s sources for her husband to give a Bill Clinton-like tell-all interview. “She wants to figure out how to get all this behind them so they can get back on track, but he’s still in denial,” write Beth Defalco and Josh Margolin.



It’s not clear whether this is history repeating or simply repeating history, as they point out that Abedin was an aide to Hillary during the Lewinsky scandal. For his part, Weiner denied the idea that his wife is orchestrating a softball interview.

Over at The New York Times, Kate Taylor followed up yesterday’s Post story noting that Weiner still has a $4.5 million campaign fund and is trying to figure out how to use it, including potentially running for New York City mayor next year. Taylor reports that if doesn’t use them next year he’ll miss out on getting around $1.5 million in public matching funds. She writes:

A filing made Friday to the New York City Campaign Finance Board shows that he is still paying rent on a campaign office in Manhattan and that he, or someone working for him, held a meeting on July 7 at Mendy’s, a kosher deli in East Midtown. The meal cost $40.27. Any inkling of the table talk: priceless.

