Trump ad features 'pervert' Anthony Weiner, uses FBI investigation to take aim at Hillary Clinton

The Donald Trump campaign released a new ad Thursday taking aim at Hillary Clinton for being under FBI investigation over her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

“Decades of lies, cover-ups and scandal have finally caught up with Hillary Clinton,” a narrator said at the outset of the 30-second spot.

The ad made mention that the newly discovered emails that prompted the FBI to reopen its investigation into Clinton were discovered on former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner’s laptop. The disgraced ex-congressman is the estranged husband of top aide Huma Abedin.

“Hillary Clinton is under FBI investigation again after her emails were found on pervert Anthony Weiner’s laptop,” the narrator said. “America’s most sensitive secrets, unlawfully sent, received and exposed by Hillary Clinton, her staff, and Anthony Weiner.”

“Hillary cannot lead a nation while crippled by a criminal investigation,” the narrator concluded. “Hillary Clinton: unfit to serve.”

Clinton has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said the FBI has “no case” against her.

